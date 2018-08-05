Home Cities Kochi

Relief Fund sanctioned for Muvattupuzha constituency

The state government has allocated Rs14 lakhs from Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief fund to people in Muvattupuzha constituency. 

Published: 05th August 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has allocated Rs 14 lakhs from Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief fund to people in Muvattupuzha constituency. Eldho Abraham MLA, who represents the Muvattupuzha constituency, made the announcement in this regard on Saturday. The allocated fund would be distributed through Muvattupuzha taluk office. People who submitted an application through MLA office and Akshaya will be receiving the aide.

According to Eldho Abraham, Rs 2000 to Rs 70,000 would be distributed to families for medical aide. The MLA said that government aid should reach the hands of deserving people. 
More than 1000 persons suffering from various ailments were given financial aid earlier. 
As many as Rs 20 lakhs was distributed to families hit by monsoon-related floods. As many 437 families were given  Rs 3800 each. Similarly, 5 kg of rice to people hit by the flood were distributed. 

