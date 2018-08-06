Home Cities Kochi

Chellanam residents urge Alphons Kannanthanam to fast track seawall construction

The people apprised the minister of their hardships and urged him to fast-track the construction of seawall in the region.

Published: 06th August 2018 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam on Sunday interacted with the people during a  visit to Chellanam which has witnessed massive sea erosion after the monsoon tightened its grip over the state. The people apprised the minister of their hardships and urged him to fast-track the construction of seawall in the region.

“A strong seawall is the need of the hour. If the grampanchayat can indeed submit an estimate I will hand it over  to the Union Minister concerned,” he told reporters.

Kannanthanam had a first-hand view of a house destroyed in the sea erosion. About 1,400 residents were shifted to relief camps last month in the wake of the sea erosion here. “The issue of Chellanam residents is very serious. The Kerala Government is the authority but they too have limitations. The Centre will provide all necessary assistance,” Kannanthanam said.

The minister evaded questions on the Centre’s stand on the Keezhattur issue which has kicked up a fresh row after the state government objected to the Union Government’s unilateralism.

