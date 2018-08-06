Cheranalloor, the model village

Home Cities Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Cheranalloor grampanchayat on Tuesday will be declared as a model village under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana(SAGY). In the process, Cheranalloor will become only the third panchayat in the district after Koduvally and Kunnukara to be developed as a model village.

Governor  P Sadasivam will declare the panchayat as the model village at a function to be held at the MBF Hall at Cheranalloor on Tuesday evening. K V Thomas MP-who selected Cheranalloor as the third model village in his constituency under SAGY in which an MP has to develop three panchayats in his constituency, Hibi Eden MLA and panchayat president Soni Chicku  are scheduled to attend.

After declaring the panchayat as model village under SAGY, projects for proper waste management, women’s employment, potable water, organic farming, health and housing will be implemented. The projects will pave way for the welfare of  people in the panchayat.

On Tuesday itself, seven projects for the panchayat, including housing, pensions and financial assistance will be declared. Also, students of St Teresa’s College will hand over a report on waste management practices in the state to the Governor.

Earlier, the Centre had included Koduvally panchayat among the country’s best model villages. It was during the national conference held in Bhopal, the Koduvally panchayat was bestowed the honour.  Apart from Central and state government funds, projects will be implemented using funds allocated to the MP and MLA annually. The CSR Fund of private companies too will be utilised for carrying out the development activities.

