Home Cities Kochi

Excise Department conducts kite flying competition as part of anti-drugs campaign

The first, second and third prize winners were given cash prizes of Rs 1,500, Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 respectively.  

Published: 06th August 2018 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A kite flying competition was held at Marine Drive on Sunday by the Excise Department ahead of the ‘Cochin Monsoon Marathon, Run Against Drugs’, which will take place on August 12. The competition was inaugurated by Ernakulam Assistant Excise Commissioner T A Ashok Kumar.

The first, second and third prize winners were given cash prizes of Rs 1,500, Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 respectively.  

“According to reports, Kochi is emerging as second in drug usage. Therefore we need to address the matter with seriousness. Public awareness must be created among the youth,” he said.
The prizes were distributed by Augustine Joseph, Circle Inspector, Kochi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta