Excise Department conducts kite flying competition as part of anti-drugs campaign

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A kite flying competition was held at Marine Drive on Sunday by the Excise Department ahead of the ‘Cochin Monsoon Marathon, Run Against Drugs’, which will take place on August 12. The competition was inaugurated by Ernakulam Assistant Excise Commissioner T A Ashok Kumar.

The first, second and third prize winners were given cash prizes of Rs 1,500, Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 respectively.



“According to reports, Kochi is emerging as second in drug usage. Therefore we need to address the matter with seriousness. Public awareness must be created among the youth,” he said.

The prizes were distributed by Augustine Joseph, Circle Inspector, Kochi.