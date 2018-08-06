Expo on handloom,coir and handicraft

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The state-level handloom, coir and handicraft small-scale industries expo was inaugurated by Hibi Eden MLA at Ernakulattappan ground here on Thursday. During the function, Tax Appeal Standing Committee chairman K V P Krishna Kumar distributed cash prizes sponsored by the Ernakulam District Cooperative Bank to the children of handloom workers who passed SSLC with flying colours. Prizes were also presented to the best handloom weavers on the occasion.

The first sale was conducted by Ernakulam District Cooperative Bank administrator Laila M S at the function presided over by A K Maxi MLA.The expo is being organised by the District Industries Department and District Cooperative Bank in association with the Commerce and Industries Department and Directorate of Handloom and Textiles. The expo will will conclude on August 24.

Handloom sarees, dhoties, cotton shirts, saffron dhoties, furnishing materials, handicrafts and products from small-scale industries will be available in the expo. A 20 per cent rebate has been announced for handloom clothing. Customers will get an opportunity to buy products directly from the weavers.