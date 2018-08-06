Kochite wins Carnatic music national fellowship

By Express News Service

KOCHI: K Ramakrishnan from Edappally has bagged the Senior Fellowhip for Carnatic music (vocal) of the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training under the Union Culture Ministry. He is a disciple of Malini Hariharan, T R Rajamani, the late Edappally Pankajakshan Pillai and Kangazha Vasudevan.The fellowship if for a period of two years and the fellowship is worth `20,000 per month.