Meet on Transactional Analysis from August 17

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The world community of counsellors, psychotherapists, educators and organisational specialists would be in the state for three days to attend Kerala’s first and South India’s largest International conference on Transactional Analysis “ITAA-SATAA-2018” scheduled from August 17th to 19th here.

Transactional Analysis is a system of popular psychology based on the idea that one’s behaviour and social relationships reflect an interchange between parental (critical and nurturing), adult (rational), and childlike (intuitive and dependent) aspects of personality established early in life.

The conference of International Transactional Analysis Association themed ‘Dance of Culture’ is hosted by South Asian Association of Transactional Analysts (SAATA).Explaining the significance of transactional analysis as the field of scientific analysis of social psychology, Susan George, the president of SAATA, said the practitioners use its key concepts to help clients, students, and systems analyse and change patterns of interaction that interfere with achieving life aspirations.

‘Transactional Analysis deals with personality and interpersonal relationship providing skills for personal and professional growth. Given the Indian context of constant flux, this modality, particularly the International Conference with the theme, Dance of Culture, has a lot to offer for individuals, professionals and groups,” she said. ‘Dance of Culture’ provides a platform for us to widen our perspectives to explore and understand who we are and why we do what we do use the psychological framework of Transactional Analysis, said P K Saru, founding president of SAATA.

Renowned Transactional Analyst Julie Hay (UK) will deliver the inaugural address on the contributions to TA from India and the cultures of the fields of TA on August 17. Dr Philip John, MD, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist at Nimhans, Rev. Dr Varghese Pudussery, president of Kerala Counsellor’s Forum (KCF) and founding director of Santhwana Institute of Counselling and Psychotherapy, Ernakulam will attend the inaugural function.

Adrienne Lee (UK) will address the delegates on the Diversity of Relationship in the Different Schools and Approaches in TA,Dr S J Van Poelje (Netherlands) and Dr Shekar Seshadri will lead different sessions as keynote speakers.