Miss Kerala audition on August 8

KOCHI:Now is the chance to score. Girls, if you have had dreams to represent your culture and mother tongue before a national platform, this is the opportunity. The opportunity to glam up and be who you are.

The audition for Miss Kerala 2018 pageant will be held at the Le Meridien Convention Centre in Kochi on August 8. Following this, the pageant will progress through various stages culminating in the grand finale on August 22 at which the Miss Kerala 2018 will be crowned.

Girls of Malayali origin (one of the parents has to be a Malayali) in the 18 to 26 age group with a minimum height of 5’ 2” can send in their entries along with three photographs (one profile, one close-up and one full length) and also a write-up on ‘Why I would like to join Miss Kerala pageant’ of not less than 150 words before August 8. The entries can be submitted online through the pageant website: www.misskerala.net. For any information, the prospective contestants can call 8289827951.