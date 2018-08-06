Home Cities Kochi

Post-Brexit, Ireland woos business from Kerala

With Brexit looming, Ireland’s Investment Development Authority (IDA) has been wooing the companies in Kerala to set up shop there to gain advantage from investments in Ireland’s business ecosystem. T

Published: 06th August 2018 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:With Brexit looming, Ireland’s Investment Development Authority (IDA) has been wooing the companies in Kerala to set up shop there to gain advantage from investments in Ireland’s business ecosystem. Tanaz Bhuhariwalla, IDA India director said that over 40 Indian businesses engaged in sectors ranging from Information Technology (IT), engineering, pharma, medical devices and life sciences have chosen Dublin.

“This year Kerala is our focus for encouraging investments in Ireland. Several Kerala-based firms in the food processing, healthcare, IT and life sciences sectors are making huge investments in Ireland and in the coming years, we will definitely see a rise in the number of such companies,” Tanaz said.According to her, during the last census held in 2011, Malayalees make up an eighth of Ireland’s 28,000-strong Indian population.“Due to the low corporate tax rate, Ireland offers a favourable ecosystem for investors and global companies looking for an effective partnership,” she said.

Indian companies, both large and small and across a wide range of sectors, have chosen Ireland for strategic operations like manufacturing, supply chain management, warehousing, assembly, customer delivery and product development. Dublin’s young, productive and multi-lingual workforce draw from across the European Union(EU) has been another major attraction for India Inc.

“There has been heightened interest from Indian companies to use Ireland as their base for Europe. This interest has spiked in the wake of impending Brexit as companies are now concerned about how they will service the European markets from the UK, Tanaz said. This sentiment has been sweeping regulated as well as the unregulated sectors, including financial services, IT and life sciences companies, she added.
Ireland is one of the fastest growing economies in Europe having a distinct advantage as it is now the only English part of the EU offering a favourable business environment coupled with immigration policies which welcome skilled labour and entrepreneurs to be part of the pro-business environment.Presently, six out of the top 10 Indian IT  companies, including TCS, HCL, Wipro, Infosys, and Mindtree, operate out of Ireland. The well-developed sectoral clusters is another of Dublin’s major plus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta