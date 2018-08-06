Sharing the fruits of their earnest labour

Home Cities Kochi

KOCHI:The Pokkali Farmer Producer Company, formed by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, a Producer Organisation Promoting Institution under the ICAR has decided to issue shares of the company to farmers who own Pokkali agriculture fields in Ernakulam.

The shares will have a face value of `1,000. The company will cultivate Pokkali rice and fish in the Pokkali fields and the profit will be shared among the shareholders. The farming activities and marketing of the products will be done by farmer groups which will help reduce the expenses, said KVK senior scientist Shinoj Subramannian.

The Pokkali company has been registered with financial assistance from Nabard.The Union Government has launched an ambitious plan to form 2,000 farmer producer companies across the country and the KVK will handhold the company for three years. The KVK has also formed Periyar Valley Spices Farmers Producer Company which will be inaugurated soon.

The aim of the KVK is to ensure better revenue for farmers by avoiding middlemen. Now the farmers buy seed, fertilisers and implements from middlemen who exploit them.The farm produces are also purchased by middlemen who gulp the profit denying the farmers the fruits of labour.

The Farmers Producer Companies can purchase farm implements and inputs directly and distribute them among the farmers. The company can market the products and even export them, said Shinoj. Pokkali farmers who want to buy shares can contact 8281757450.

