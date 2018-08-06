Traffic curbs in city today

By Express News Service

KOCHI:President Ram Nath Kovind, currently visiting the state, will reach the city on a whirlwind trip from Thiruvananthapuram on Monday evening.The President, who will arrive at the Naval Airport in the evening, will stay at the Ernakulam Guest House. He will have a breakfast session with the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court and other judges at Bolghatty on Tuesday morning.

The Kochi city police officers said traffic regulations will be in place in the city in view of the President’s visit on Monday and Tuesday. On Monday, there will be traffic restrictions and parking ban at Thoppumpady BOT East junction, Vathuruthy, Naval Base, Thevara, Pallimukku, Jose Junction (MG Road), Durbar Hall Road and Park Avenue Road from 5.45 pm to 7 pm. Vehicles, including buses, should take the BOT East Junction-Thevara Ferry- Kundannoor-Vyttila junction route to reach the city.

On Tuesday morning, parking restrictions and traffic curbs will be in place at Thoppumpady BOT East junction, Vathuruthy, Naval base, Thevara, Pallimukku, Jose Junction (MG Road), Durbar Hall Road, Park Avenue Road, Shanmugham Road, High Court junction, Police Club, Chathiath Junction, Bolghatty junction and Goshree bridge between 8.30 am and 10.30 am. The vehicles coming from West Kochi and Perumbadappu should take the Kundannoor-Vyttila stretch. Traffic will be banned through the stretch 30 minutes before the President’s journey through the road.w