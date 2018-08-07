A Brand-new look for home Decor 

Home Cities Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: This is the time to grab new exquisite makes of home linen in tie and dye art and batik prints. The Village Shop seasonal exhibition has now brought to the city a vast array of cotton products for home furnishing and kitchen needs, which have made their way to Europe as the contemporary home decors. The products are well known for their distinctive English countryside feel yet maintaining a traditional Indian touch.  Name anything you look up for cloth in home décor, home apparel and personal care, the sale meets your requirements of custom-made contemporary designs.

For soft furnishing your sitting room, you have cushions and snuggling throws and many more. Extremely comfortable and inviting, there are quilts and bedspreads which stand out. Its runners, duvets, and pillow covers and fillers for your bedroom.One can also collect get the most sought-after ‘Village shop thorths’ (bath towels) with embroidery and batik prints, all priced at Rs 240. There is an exquisite range of other cotton towels, hand towels, face towels, bath mat, laundry bags, shopping bags, shoe rack, bathroom rack at the foyer are some added extras. Ideas for complimentary curtain treatment to suit the room décor is also available.

The show meets all cotton needs for one’s kitchen Aprons, kitchen towels, dish clothes, pot holders, gloves, table napkins, bread basket, fridge handle cover, water bottle cover, tissue box covers are a few attractions.The Home Textiles Exhibition is on at Bharat Hotel (BTH) on 8th and 9th August 2018 from 10 am to 8 pm.For more details, contact Bina Valsraj at 9847301650.

