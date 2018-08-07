Home Cities Kochi

All-India motor vehicle strike: Kochi may come to a standstill

Apart from KSRTC buses, private buses, undoubtedly a crucial part of day-to-day transportation in the city, too will mostly stay off the roads.

lorry strike

The All India Motor Transport Organisation strike might bring the city to a standstill. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The All India Motor Transport Organisation strike might bring the city to a standstill. From taxi to autorickshaw drivers, everyone is putting their weight behind the strike. The strike has been called demanding the withdrawal of the Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill."We are all affected people," said Semantha Bhadran of the auto drivers association. "Not only us, vehicle and workshop owners are all going on strike with us. We expect all, except BMS leaders, will be joining." 

Apart from KSRTC buses, private buses, undoubtedly a crucial part of day-to-day transportation in the city, too will mostly stay off the roads. K J Paulson of the Online Taxi Drivers Union pointed out taxies, online and otherwise. "The amendment will monopolise the motor vehicle industry. Some drivers may bring out their cars, but a majority are on strike," he said. 

'Taxio' taxi services has communicated with customers that priority will be given to customers going to the airport, and city and intercity trips will be subject to availability. "The bill is detrimental to those in the motor vehicle industry. We had expressed our concerns in earlier meetings held in Thiruvananthapuram and some changes were made. However, ultimately, the nature of the Bill will bring down the industry and affect its benefactors," said Sathyan, Ernakulam district president of All India Motor Transport Organisation.

Motor strike will hit workers, shopkeepers
Kochi: The one-day strike called by the All India Motor Transport Organisation, demanding the withdrawal of the proposed Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill, will hit the public, office-goers and shopkeepers across the state. Taxis not plying in the city will prove to be a double blow. While some companies in Infopark have arranged cab facilities, the ones without such facilities are likely to suffer. "We have not yet decided how we will travel," said Gokul Nath, a techie at Kochi. "Employees who are not provided with cab facilities will have a hard time.

We will have to pool with friends and colleagues. Night shifts are the most problematic." Shopkeepers are staring at the prospect of a low-sales day. "There will be a great decline in the flow of customers and this will definitely impact our sales. On weekdays, around Rs 2.5 lakh worth of sales take place in the shop, but with the strike there will be hardly any customers," said an employee at sports goods store Decathlon, Kochi.

Kochi Metro to function as usual
Kochi: Kochi Metro trains will function as usual, as on every hartal or strike. "We will carry on services as usual and depending on the need, will decide on whether to extend the time," said a Metro spokesperson. Kochi Metro records a rise in the daily collection every hartal day.

