Culture Wrapped Around your finger

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There are poems, books and films that speak galore about our nation. But bringing the country’s culture in a ring is a rare sight. Thiruvananthapuram-based jewellery designer Rajagopal, has created a puzzle ring for the occasion of the 72nd Independence day as a tribute to the soldiers and farmers. Rajagopal says, “I was always fascinated by the work of soldiers and farmers who are major contributors to the safety and growth of our country. That is why I thought of creating a puzzle ring using India as a theme.” A handmade jewellery designer, his ring is embedded with the title ‘India’.

The speciality of the ring is that when the first three rings are combined, the country’s name, Ashoka pillar and the national flag is seen. And when combined the rest of the two rings, National Anthem, National bird, animal, flower and tree can be seen.The ring is divided into four-band ring layers and once it is dismantled it is difficult to fix back. Be it a headgear for the gods and goddesses or making sculptures,

Rajagopal does it with ease. A travel enthusiast, he says, “I have visited many places since childhood. Travel gives me the inspiration to create such artworks. I am from a Viswakarma family and I belong to the last clan which make jewellery and ornaments. Till now, whatever designs I have made, it is based on different themes.”

This 44-year-old jewellery designer recently completed a headgear for Lord Krishna. One of his unique works was a ring that he gifted to Actor Mohanlal. The ring was made on the concept of his upcoming film Odiyan. Rajagopal says that the puzzle ring depends on how it is kept. For some people, they will have a curiosity to put it back to its original shape. Besides making creative rings, he is a hand-watch expert. He did a hand-watch about 15 years ago and gifted it to the Queen of Travancore.

Rajagopal says, “I always like to experiment with things. Besides making sculptures and rings, I also make customised things.” Rajagopal also runs an orphanage ‘ Shanthimanthiram’ which is home to 102 citizens.

While Rajagopal continues his journey as a jewellery designer, he wishes to gift this ‘Indian’ puzzle ring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.