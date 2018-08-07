Home Cities Kochi

Include children of migrant workers in Onam programmes: Ernakulam district collector

Schools should attempt to lift the educational standard of these children. He urged schools to include them in programmes organised during Onam.

Ernakulam District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The children of migrant workers should learn more about the culture and traditions of Kerala said Ernakulam District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla on Monday. He was speaking at a meeting organised to evaluate the 'Roshini' project formulated to help assimilate the children of workers from other states joining schools in the state on Monday.Safirulla said it should not be difficult for students whose parents are from other states to pursue studies at schools here. Schools should attempt to lift the educational standard of these children. He urged schools to include them in programmes organised during Onam.

Under the Roshini project, the performance of students from other states is regularly monitored. In the meeting, it was decided to conduct regular health check-ups of such students. The principals of the schools where the Roshini project is implemented also attended the meeting. They presented reports regarding the achievements under the project and suggestions to improvise it.

Currently, the project is implemented in around 500 schools in Kerala and 20 schools in Ernakulam district. More than 600 students whose parents are migrant workers are covered as part of the programme. Students, who are native speakers of Bengali, Oriya and Hindi, are given regular Malayalam classes. Similarly, special classes, food, workshops and study equipment are provided.District deputy director Santhosh Kumar, district project officer Sajoy George and Roshini coordinator Jayaprakash also attended the meeting.

