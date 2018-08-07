Kadamakkudy Project yet to get government’s nod

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the urban infrastructure of Kochi has seen drastic changes in last few years, some of the areas in its suburbs – especially, the Goshree islands - are yet to have the necessary infrastructure.

The Kadamakkudy gram panchayat which consists of 13 wards surrounded by the backwaters is rich in natural beauty. The area offers plenty of scope for developing the islands into a potential tourism spot. However, the plans for developing Kadamkkudy into a major tourism spot are yet to materialise.

A project was prepared by the Kadamakkudy gram panchayat in 2014 and it was submitted before the- then government for its consideration. However, even four years on, no proper study was conducted on the possibilities of launching a proper Tourism project in Kadamakkudy. The islands -Valiya Kadamakkudy , Chariyanthuruthu, Chenoor, Kandanad, Korambadam, Kothadu, Moolampilly, Pizhala, Paliyamthuruthu, Cheriya Kadamakkudy, Murikkakkara and Vattappottassery - form the Kadamakkudy gram panchayat.

“The Pokkali fields, the backwaters and verdant ‘thuruthu’ (islets) are the major attractions of Kadamakkudy. Along with Pokkali cultivation, the farmers cultivate prawns, crab and small fishes, including local varieties like pallathy, during the off-season. The islands are interconnected with backwaters. Moreover, there are streams inside each isle which provides improved access to the interior areas,” said Alex Manavalan, former block panchayat member.

Alex, who took the initiative during his tenure to submit the tourism proposal, said the government should initiate steps to give administrative sanction for the proposal submitted by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC). The existing proposal was to launch a tourism project connecting Kadamakkudy with the Container Terminal Road. The plan is to launch small speed boats which will ferry passengers/tourists to Cheriya Kadamakkudy and through the medium-sized streams.

From there, they can be transported to Valiyala Kadamakkudy-Varappuzha Road. A floating boat jetty will be constructed near Cheenakannithodu. From there, there will be cycling facilities. The total estimated cost according to the DTPC is `1.67 crore.The major hurdle encountered by the DTPC is the sanction form the PWD and LSG Department. “The road which was selected for beautification, including installing the side rails and construction of the walkway, is owned by PWD. Hence the sanction of PWD and LSGD is required,” said Alex.If the Kadamakkudy Tourism Project is implemented, it can be developed into a proper backwater tourism hub situated at a sniffing distance from Kochi.