Orijit Sen to mentor young artists at Pepper House

  Drawing upon his experience as a multi-disciplinary artist, Orijit Sen, whose 1994 publication is considered to be India’s first graphic novel, is mentoring young artists as part of a workshop organ

Published: 07th August 2018 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 06:30 AM

Orjit Sen interacting with young artists as part of a workshop organised by the Kochi Biennale Foundation at Pepper House.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Drawing upon his experience as a multi-disciplinary artist, Orijit Sen, whose 1994 publication is considered to be India’s first graphic novel, is mentoring young artists as part of a workshop organised by the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) at Pepper House.The workshop, one of the many under KBF’s ongoing Master Practice Studios programme, attempts to chronicle lives of Kochi’s people, through the genre of non-fiction graphic art. Eleven art practitioners, from different Indian cities, have been selected for the workshop.

The open studio, where Sen and his students will present the work they have completed over the past month, gets underway on  Wednesday and will run till August 18.“The workshop aims to focus on creating visual narratives through the development of both story-making craft as well as non-textual knowledge,” said Sen, who added that the participating artists are involved in studio-based work as well as research in the community.

Besides Sen, the Master Practice Studios workshop will host a panel of prominent individuals in the field of graphic art towards the end of the programme. Participants of the workshop will get an opportunity to interact and seek critical feedback about their art from experienced graphic novelists and artists. Participants of the workshop include Anjora Noronha, Amrita Barua, Shivangi Singh, Shromona Das, Kshiraja Krishnan, Sudharsha Subbiah, Ishita Sharma, Shaunak Samvatsar, Gaurav Sharma, Anupam Arunachalam, and Mohith Mohan.

A discussion on the workshop was held on Tuesday at 5 pm, featuring Jeremy Stoll (from the Metropolitan State University of Denver), animator and graphic artist Prakash Moorthy, Swiss artist Raphael Perret, and writer Vidyun Sabhaney.“I have invited these participants to interact with the students and give insights on the work created as well as about their medium of work. It will be a great learning experience for the participating artists. Once the stories are completed, I believe it should be printed as an anthology and I will surely work towards it,” said Sen, a participating artist of Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2016. 

