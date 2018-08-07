President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Kochi on a short visit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: President Ram Nath Kovind, who is currently on a visit to the state, arrived here on Monday evening. The Navy special aircraft carrying the President touched down at the Naval Airport 6.10 pm. He was accorded a rousing reception at the Naval Airport by Governor P Sathasivam and wife Saraswathy Sathasivam, Southern Naval Command chief Rear Admiral A K Chawla, Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar, Chief Secretary Tom Jose, Principal Secretary Bishwanath Sinha, DGP Loknath Behera, District Collector K Mohammed Y Safeerulla, IG Vijay Sakhare and City Police Commissioner M P Dinesh among others.

The President who will stay overnight at the Ernakulam Guest House will attend a breakfast meeting with the Chief Justice and judges of the Kerala High Court and their spouses at Bolgatty Palace on Tuesday. Later he will proceed to Thrissur by air to inaugurate the centenary celebrations of St Thomas College. The President’s itinerary also includes a visit to the Sree Krishna temple in Guruvayur on Wednesday before flying back to New Delhi in the afternoon.