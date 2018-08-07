Programming a new lifestyle

By Express News Service

KOCHI: According to Jaggi Vasudev (popularly known as Sadhguru), life is beyond thought. It cannot be learned or studied within the confines of four walls. One learns about life and its intricacies naturally. And yoga is the means to gain the full perspective of life. To assist one to gain this complete perspective on life, Isha Institute of Inner Sciences is organising a seven-day Inner Engineering Programme from August 15 to 21 at Anugraha Charitable Trust Hall in Thammanam.

The programme focuses on reducing stress levels and creating a quality lifestyle. “Everything around us is the resultant product of some sort of engineering,” says Ashok Nayar, a volunteer at Isha. “The building, technology and all. Similarly, our body is also a product of constant engineering. The programme aims to achieve a state of comfort internally irrespective of the external conditions. Hence, the name inner engineering.”

In the programme, the classes will be held for only three hours every day. An Isha volunteer with rigorous training in the practice and techniques will lead the session. For the first 10 minutes, there will be a physical practice. In the next 20 minutes, breathing exercises will be practised. Subsequently, there will be meditation.

According to Ashok, once the practice is taught, it is advisable to practise it for the next 40 days without fail. “Only then will one will be able to benefit from it,” he says. “The person automatically becomes committed to continue even after the 40 days. From what we have observed, the discontinuance rate after the mandatory 40 days is less.”The entry fee for the seven-day programme is Rs 2,000 per person. However, one can participate in the introductory session on the first day for free.