Vigil on drugs, liquor sales during Onam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation health wing and the Excise Department will take stringent measures to curb the sales of drugs and 'seconds' liquor during Onam. The decision was taken at a meeting held in the Ernakulam Town Hall on Monday. There is a common practice to bulk-purchase bottles from Bevco outlets and sell them at a higher price during Onam. And usually, when Bevco outlets witness heavy rush during Onam, illegal sellers take advantage of the demand and sell their stock.

"The Excise Department will intensify patrolling and inspect major activity centres. The Corporation health department will launch surprise raids at eateries and petty shops which will function late into the night during Onam," said Mayor Soumini Jain who convened the meeting.Standing committee chairpersons, councillors, Ernakulam Excise assistant commissioner T K Ashok Kumar and social activists attended the meeting.