Home Cities Kochi

Vigil on drugs, liquor sales during Onam

There is even a common practice to bulk-purchase bottles from Bevco outlets and sell them at a higher price during Onam

Published: 07th August 2018 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kochi Corporation health wing and the Excise Department will take stringent measures to curb the sales of drugs and 'seconds' liquor during Onam. The decision was taken at a meeting held in the Ernakulam Town Hall on Monday. There is a common practice to bulk-purchase bottles from Bevco outlets and sell them at a higher price during Onam. And usually, when Bevco outlets witness heavy rush during Onam, illegal sellers take advantage of the demand and sell their stock.  

"The Excise Department will intensify patrolling and inspect major activity centres. The Corporation health department will launch surprise raids at eateries and petty shops which will function late into the night during Onam," said Mayor Soumini Jain who convened the meeting.Standing committee chairpersons, councillors, Ernakulam Excise assistant commissioner T K Ashok Kumar and social activists attended the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Onam Onam liquor sales Drugs Excise Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield