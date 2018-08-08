Home Cities Kochi

All-India motor strike evokes near-total response,  but Kochi shuts down only partially

Majority of shops across the city remained closed and several university exams were postponed

Published: 08th August 2018 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

With the all-India motor vehicle strike foiling their planned schedule, an eight-member team of visitors from Russia who reached the city on Tuesday decided to walk through the city roads | Melton Antony

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The nationwide 24-hour motor strike called by the All India Motor Transport Organisation (AIMTO) on Tuesday evoked a near-total response here, with private buses, taxis and autorickshaws staying off the roads.  But the strike had only a partial impact on normal life in the city as private vehicles plied as usual.

Compounding the woes of commuters, the KSRTC Joint Trade Union Committee's token strike coincided with the AIMTO offensive after conciliatory talks with KSRTC CMD Tomin Thankanchary failed on Monday. Lack of customers meant the majority of shops across the city remained closed. Several University exams scheduled for Tuesday were also put off.

Apprehending roadblocks by the motor strike supporters, several vehicles with 'Airport' written in bold letters emblazoned on their windshield were seen tearing through the deserted city streets at the crack of dawn.

" This being Kerala,  to be on the safer side, I was forced to leave for the airport at 6am  for a 10 am flight to New Delhi," said Swati Dey Roy, who was here for a wedding.  The office-goers bore the brunt as there was no public transport available.

Since majority of the online cabs chose to keep off the streets coupled with the surge pricing, the average person on the street had his cup of woe runneth over. "I had to wait for nearly 20 minutes to get a cab, that too at  2X surge pricing," said Dhanya P R of Vennala. Despite the near-total response, there were no immediate reports of private vehicles or essential services being targeted by the strike supporters.

Normal attendance

But the strike failed to affect the functioning of the district administration, with offices recording 76 per cent attendance. The situation at the district collectorate was even more impressive as 86 out of the 130  staffers turned up. The  Regional Transport Office functioning on the second floor of the Civil Station though saw a fall in attendance.

Metro to the rescue

The commuters who got down at the Ernakulam Town(North) and Ernakulam Junction(South) Railway stations easily found a way to get around by boarding the Metro. With a spike in the ridership, there was a sharp rise in the number of people who travelled on the Metro on Tuesday. Over 31,919 passengers used the service on Tuesday, according to a Metro report.  The strike was called to put pressure on the Centre to withdraw certain provisions proposed to be included in the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
All-India motor strike KSRTC MV Amendment Bill AIMTO Kochi Metro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema