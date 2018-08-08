Home Cities Kochi

In the water for a reason

City-based swimmer Suneesh S continues his purple patch in major tournaments as he bagged six medals in the just concluded 66th Kerala State Senior Aquatics Championship.

Published: 08th August 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI: City-based swimmer Suneesh S continues his purple patch in major tournaments as he bagged six medals in the just concluded 66th Kerala State Senior Aquatics Championship. The breaststroker who secured four gold medals had also won a silver medal and a bronze medal during the event. The prodigy who was able to secure two meet records in 50 metres and 100-metres breaststroke events has now set his eyes on the national championship scheduled to take place at Pirappancode Aquatics Complex from September 19 to 23. 

“The performance in the state championship has provided me with immense confidence. During the event, I also became the first swimmer in the state to complete the 50-metre breaststroke under 30 seconds (he had completed the event in 29.53 seconds,” said Suneesh over the phone. According to him, it was because of the coaching of K K Mukundan, former national team coach and current coach at ORCA Club in Chennai, that he was able to better his performance in each event. 

“For one and a half years I am with coach Mukundan. Thanks to his valuable tips I am bettering my performance in each event. Now my aim is to put up an impressive performance at the national,” adds Suneesh. A resident of Kannettumukku, Suneesh is the son of N Suresh and K Neeli. He is currently doing a diploma programme in Russian at the University College, Thiruvananthapuram.

