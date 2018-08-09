A carnival in the capital

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Next time you go around Kazhakoottam and is handed a vibrant pinwheel, don’t be surprised. You are being beckoned to a carnival which is set to get going next week. ‘Olam’ is here.The city is set to host a special Technopark edition of the city’s own flea market Olam on Monday. With the choicest collections in art, music, food and couture, the bazaar of sorts will be active in the evening hours for two days. Here you can get inked, get predictions about your future, treat your palate to a smorgasbord of delicacies, or take home classy merchandise. The food stalls will include several live food counters and baked goodies. It will also feature handicrafts and provide a space for young entrepreneurs.

“With this special edition, we are reaching out to the other part of Trivandrum. And this time, we are bringing more options and have incorporated a lot of activities as well,” says Tony Cyriac, one of the organisers.

Organised along with Technoparktoday.com, the event will have 49 vendors showcasing a grand array of products. The first edition was held in May. Apart from vendors from Trivandrum, those from Kochi and Bangalore are also participating. “We are launching a special Technopark edition this time. Many people from Kazhakoottam and Technopark missed out on the first edition and the query came from Technopark,” said Anina Elizabeth Jacob, one of the organisers.

This edition will be held at Club House in Technopark but is open to all. The programme will begin at 4 in the evening and will be on till ten. “Olam is for all those in the city. Everyone can participate in the event. This is for techies and the non-techie crowd,” she adds.

Entry is restricted by tickets. A ticket costs Rs 100 and it is available online through Collabo or one can collect it from the venue.“This time we will have a host of activities and games and the focus is mostly on providing a rich experience to those who walk in. The second edition will be a Christmas edition which we intend to organise during November-December,” Anina added.