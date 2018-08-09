A fuzzy love affair

Meenakshy Menon By

Express News Service

KOCHI:Six years ago, Praveen Parameswar looked like any other ordinary guy. But then he took a decision which altered his identity altogether. He chose to sport a beard and allowed it to grow. Now, it is more than 28 inches long and is possibly the longest in the state

An actor-cum-assistant director, Praveen said he decided to sport a beard after missing out an opportunity in a film for not having thick whiskers. From then on, it was a take off for this native of Adoor who is settled in Kochi.

“I started getting chances in films in identifiable roles. People also gave me a nickname ‘Thaadikaran’ (bearded man) and today I go to various schools and colleges as a special guest,” he told Express. He noted having a theatre background, he always aspired to be in cinema. “I was working in Technopark as animator years ago, but later shifted to Kochi and initially ventured into films by doing title animator and later by acting in small roles,” he added.

Working in an award-winning film Malettam, he was asked to maintain his beard as it was shot in different seasons.“Then, one day, I thought of experimenting with my beard using my mother’s hairband and clips. That worked out and various styles were applied and they were shown in a song in the movie ‘Tamaar Padaar’,” he said.

He said after that, he made sure to protect his beard and his long hair from dandruff by using shampoos and conditioners. “Interestingly, whenever I visit a college, a majority of the girls ask me how I maintain this much beard and hair. Children are also seen curiously looking and touching my beard,” he said.

He added the last time he visited a barber was about six months ago to have a small cut. He highlighted that he plays various tricks with his beard while going for a public function to grab the audience’s interest. “People also ask me whether I have trimmed my beard seeing the way I’ve tied it up. I believe the way I sport my beard makes the difference. Some have also told me that my beard has been an inspiration for them to grow it,” he said.

But he mentioned he is not interested to participate in any beard-related competitions. Praveen said his family was sceptical in the beginning, but later when this beard started making a difference in his career, they happily accepted it.

He, however, noted a section of society has a stereotype about people who sport a beard and looks at them strangely. “Growing a beard is an individual choice. I don’t think anybody else should have a problem. But the situation is slowly changing and today the beard is becoming a trend factor,” he said.

He added if he gets a role that demands him to cut his beard, he will give it a try although till date he has never felt giving up his beard.