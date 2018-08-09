A great five years

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The pre-school-cum-daycare center that was established following demands made by the techies working at the various companies in Infopark is going great guns. The Sidney Montessori School turns five this year and caters to over 80 children inside the Infopark campus.

According to K J Joseph of Sidney Montessori School, the institution is unlike any other branded pre-school since it is Kerala based. “We have three sections - babycare, babysit and the pre-school,” he said. The thing that makes this school stand apart is the system of having a limited number of children in each class. “We admit only five kids in a single class in the babycare, 10 in the babysit and 15 in the preschool categories. The curriculum has been designed based on the traditions of the state,” he said.

The school even provide the kids with four meals every day and that for a fee of Rs 5,000 per month. “This is far less compared to the one charged by branded pre-schools. Food is provided for kids from six-month-old babies to six-year-olds. Besides, the kids at our schools are taken care of by trained teachers and not ayahs because we believe in character formation and overall development of the kids,” he added. There are over seven Sidney Montessori Schools in Kochi.