Central team visits Kunnukara, Chellanam to assess damage

KOCHI: The Central team, which is in the state to asses the damage incurred due to the rain, visited the Kunnukara and Chellanam areas on Wednesday. District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla presented a comprehensive report on the loss incurred in the district due to the rain, to the team which comprises Agriculture Ministry director B K Sreevastava, Power Ministry deputy director Narzi Ram Meena and Transport Ministry regional officer V V Sastri, at a review meeting at Nedumbassery in the morning.

This season, the district received 18 per cent more rainfall in which 26 houses were completely damaged while 506 houses were partially damaged. Around 78 relief camps were opened in the district and 7,557 persons from 1,889 families were shifted there. A sum of `71 lakh was disbursed to the flood victims as interim relief.

Among the areas in the district which received more rain were Piravom (108.25 per cent), Aluva (25.85 per cent), Perumbavoor (36.71 per cent) and CIAL (29.88 per cent).Fort Kochi RDO S Shajahan said relief camps functioned for 10 days at Chellanam and 20 days at the North Paravur region. In Muvattupuzha, 16 camps were opened, he said.

Central aid sought

The team visited the Maruvakkad, Bazar, Companypadi and Uppathathodu Canal areas in Chellanam gram panchayat which were affected due to sea erosion. The team met the residents who demanded Central aid for the immediate construction of the sea wall and breakwaters in the area to combat the frequent sea erosion. Of the 20 km area, sea wall was totally damaged in 1.8 km at five areas.

