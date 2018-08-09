Home Cities Kochi

Central team visits Kunnukara, Chellanam to assess damage

Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla presents a comprehensive report on the losses which were incurred by the district owing to the incessant rain

Published: 09th August 2018 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Around 78 relief camps were opened in the district and 7,557 persons from 1,889 families were shifted there (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central team, which is in the state to asses the damage incurred due to the rain, visited the Kunnukara and Chellanam areas on Wednesday. District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla presented a comprehensive report on the loss incurred in the district due to the rain, to the team which comprises Agriculture Ministry director B K Sreevastava, Power Ministry deputy director Narzi Ram Meena and Transport Ministry regional officer V V Sastri, at a review meeting at Nedumbassery in the morning.

WATCH VIDEO | Kerala rains: Kochi citizens forced to hire boats

This season, the district received 18 per cent more rainfall in which 26 houses were completely damaged while 506 houses were partially damaged. Around 78 relief camps were opened in the district and 7,557 persons from 1,889 families were shifted there. A sum of `71 lakh was disbursed to the flood victims as interim relief.

Among the areas in the district which received more rain were Piravom (108.25 per cent), Aluva (25.85 per cent), Perumbavoor (36.71 per cent) and CIAL (29.88 per cent).Fort Kochi RDO S Shajahan said relief camps functioned for 10 days at Chellanam and 20 days at the North Paravur region. In Muvattupuzha, 16 camps were opened, he said.

Central aid sought

The team visited the Maruvakkad, Bazar, Companypadi and Uppathathodu Canal areas in Chellanam gram panchayat which were affected due to sea erosion. The team met the residents who demanded Central aid for the immediate construction of the sea wall and breakwaters in the area to combat the frequent sea erosion. Of the 20 km area, sea wall was totally damaged in 1.8 km at five areas.

Rs 72.49 L Money spent on water supply

Rs 2.5 crore Money KSEB spent on maintenance

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kochi rainfall Kerala floods Kerala rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects