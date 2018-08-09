Home Cities Kochi

Give special children their rightful due: Parivaar

46.01 per cent differently-abled children receive no education at all.

Published: 09th August 2018 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Parents of differently-abled children under the aegis of  ‘Parivaar’ – an organisation representing parents of special kids – on Wednesday urged the government to show compassion towards the children and come out with a project for their rehabilitation.

Talking to reporters here at the launch of  ‘Shradha’ - intended to draw the attention of society and authorities towards the needs of differently-abled children - Maya P S, Parivaar state secretary, said though government promotes education for all sections of society, only differently-abled children are being left out of state schemes. There are 250 special schools and buds schools for these children. Still, 46.01 per cent differently-abled children receive no education at all. Only 13.70 per cent children can afford formal education till Class XII.

