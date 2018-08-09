Home Cities Kochi

Hackathon sees birth of new entrepreneurs

Other judges for the event were Lijo Isaac, VP of Paytm Money and Fausya Amalh, assistant product manager at Neva. Minimol B, staff-in-charge of Excel 2018, was also part of the idea-pitching session.

Published: 09th August 2018 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: HackForTomorrow Hackathon 2018 powered by Paytm Build for India and the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) was held here as part of Excel 2018 - the annual techno-managerial fest of the Government Model Engineering College.

The event witnessed the participation of 110 participants from the  country. Projects developed during the event were based on on socially relevant problem statements such as women health and hygiene, safe cyberspace for children and tackling natural disasters.

Saurabh Jain, vice-president of Paytm, and Sahana, manager at Paytm Chennai, were the chief guests.Excel 2018 will now host more than 60 events covering all domains ranging from technical to non-technical events on October 4, 5 and 6. For details, visit: https://ibeto.excelmec.org

Meet the judges

