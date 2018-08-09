Home Cities Kochi

Kochi boat collision: Minister J Mercykutty Amma reviews rescue ops

MMD officials blamed the fishing boats for crossing the shipping lanes without proper communication and risking their lives.

Published: 09th August 2018 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

People thronging the Munambam Harbour after the news of midsea collision broke out (EPS | A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On Tuesday, the Dornier aircraft of the Navy had spotted some debris of the fishing vessel which was later picked up by a Coast Guard boat. Indian naval ship Jamuna and three Coast guard vessels — Vikram, Savitribai Phule, Abhinav — and an interceptor boat were involved in the rescue operation. On Wednesday evening, Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma visited Munambam harbour and reviewed the rescue operations’ progress.

MMD officials blamed the fishing boats for crossing the shipping lanes without proper communication and risking their lives. “The visibility will be very low during night and it’ll be difficult for the ship captain to spot the boats on its path. Besides, many fishing boats lack navigation light and side lights making it difficult to spot the vessels,” said an MMD officer.

“Fishermen take rest at sea. If the boats don’t have signal lights, it’ll be tough for ships to spot them. There’re around 5,000 fishing boats operating from Kochi and it is for them to watch out for ships while crossing the shipping lane. If the boats have transponders, it’ll be easy for ships to locate them,” said Kunjali Marakkar School of Marine Engineering director K A Simon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kochi boat collision J Mercykutty Amma Fishermen missing midsea collision

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects