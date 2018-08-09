Kochi's first sustainability show from tomorrow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A first of its kind sustainability show, Susthithi, will be held from August 10 to 12 in the city underlining the theme 'happy, healthy and responsible living'. Sashi Kumar, chairman, Asian College of Journalism, will inaugurate the event at 6 pm on August 10 in the presence of Mayor Soumini Jain.

Susthithi, organised by the College of Engineering Trivandrum Alumni Association (CEETA) and Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG), aims to create awareness, simulate behavioural changes and instil the right attitude for a clean and healthy society. The 3-day show will include an exhibition with over 30 stalls displaying products, technology solutions of sustainable practices such as waste management recycling, renewable energy, farming & food technology, eco-friendly lifestyles and water treatment.

Seminars covering topics of social entrepreneurship, organic farming, technological innovations in solid waste and a panel discussion titled, 'creative disruptions in modern world' will be held at Susthithi. The initiative will also be awarding residential complexes in the city for their best sustainable practices. Various competitions like painting, short film and photography pertaining to the topic of 'sustainable living practices for lifestyle changes' will also be held.