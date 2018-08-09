Makeup (R)evolution

Deena Theresa By

KOCHI:Makeup artistry (MUA) had been an understatement for decades. However, the arrival of social media platforms have led to a boom in the industry. The techniques of wielding a makeup brush does not have to be learnt from a beauty school; nowadays, the most popular way to do this is through watching YouTube videos. Beauty vlogging in Kerala is relatively a new concept. Here are three beauty enthusiasts who have vlogged their way through Instagram with product reviews, and fresh and fabulous makeup techniques.

Renu Anne John (Instagram handle: cutiepie.mua)

One look at Renu’s Instagram account, and you see what the hype is all about. This 19-year-old boasts of almost 5k followers in less than a year. Based in Kochi, Renu turned to makeup as a result of her struggles with severe depression and anxiety. Despite apprehension from Kochiites, Renu says now is the best time for MUAs. “I feel Kochi is growing, maybe not rapidly, but steadily. Sure, you get a lot of hate, but love triumphs. And when you treat them with love, haters become supporters.” In a field that requires a high degree of uniqueness, Renu’s makeup artistry is immensely fresh. She makes crazy, weird faces while applying makeup complimented by her sharp video editing skills. Her face is her canvas. Nevertheless, Renu swears by fresh-faced days. “I’m confident regardless of makeup. All I know is that it cured my depression.”

USP: “I do funny faced makeup tutorials. People laugh and learn simultaneously.”

Shyma Habeeb (Instagram handle: imdesertrose)

Shyma Habeeb calls herself a beauty enthusiast rather than a beauty vlogger. Boasting 2k followers on her Instagram handle, this former content developer quit her job to delve into makeup artistry full-time. Shyma is a hijabi YouTuber and has to constantly deal with a chunk of haters preaching about religion and stereotypes.

“The irony is, most of them are women. This is art for me, my passion. Creating new looks, combing different colors is art itself. It requires patience and lots of talent,” she says. Shyma began vlogging in 2015. “Kochi is more accepting of makeup now. Hopefully, more people are accustomed to the idea of makeup an art. Just because one wears makeup, he/she cannot be called fake. No makeup is not a norm, neither is full-faced makeup.”

USP: “I focus on cruelty free and halal makeup. It has been my philosophy since day one.

Zainab Nazim (Instagram handle: shiny_thoughts)

Zainab Nazim’s clientele boats of celebrities such as Prayaga Martin and Aparna Balamurali. She owes it all to Instagram. With almost 2k followers and counting, Zainab’s makeup tutorials are almost addictive; one could binge watch them. Having begun in March 2017, makeup to Zainab is therapeutic. “It makes me happy and creative. And artists must strive to be constantly creative and push themselves,” she said.

An advocate of self-confidence and mental health, Zainab’s tutorial on Mental Health Awareness displays not just the finesse of a fine makeup artist but that of a thoughtful creator.

“People don’t understand that makeup is not all about covering your flaws. It is about embracing them and expressing yourself. Makeup is art, it requires imagination. And we are getting there.”

USP: “I always try to convey through my platform that one must feel beautiful, regardless of makeup.”