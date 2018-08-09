Special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during Onam, Velankanni Church feast  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To cope with the rush of passengers during Onam and the Velankanni Church annual feast, the following special trains have been introduced with advance reservations from Wednesday.

Onam special trains

Suvidha Special Train from Chennai Central to Ernakulam Junction.

1. Train No 82615 Chennai Central - Ernakulam Junction Suvidha special train will leave Chennai Central at 22.30 hours on August 23 and reach Ernakulam Junction the next day.

2. Train No 06022 Chennai Central- Thiruvananthapuram Central special fare special train will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 15:15 hours on August 23 and reach Chennai Central at 07:45 hours the next day.

3. Train No 06021 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Chennai Central special fare special train will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 19.10 hours on August 22 and reach Chennai Central at 11.45 hours the next day.

4. Train No 06014 Ernakulam Jn - Chennai Central special fare special train will leave Ernakulam Junction at 14.45 hours on August 24 and reach Chennai Central at 04.50 hours the next day.

5. Train No 06047 Chennai Central - Kochuveli special fare special train will leave Chennai Central at 15.00 hours on August 21 and August 27 to reach Kochuveli at 06.45 hours the next day.

6. Train No 06048 Kochuveli-Chennai Central special fare special train will leave Kochuveli at 12.30 hours on August 22 and 28. It will reach Chennai Central at 07.40 hours the next day.

7. Train No 06023 Nagercoil Jn-Mangalore Jn special fare special train via Kollam, Kottayam and Ernakulam Jn will leave Nagercoil Jn at 16.15 hours on August 26 and reach Mangalore Jn at 06.30 hours the next day.

8. Train No 06024 Mangalore Jn-Nagercoil Jn special fare special train will leave Mangalore Jn at 08.30 hours on August 27 and reach Nagercoil Jn at 22.15 hours the next day.

Velankanni special trains

Train No 06046 Thiruvananthapuram-Velankanni special fare special train will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 15.30 hours on Wednesdays, August 29 and September 5, to reach Velankanni at 03.45 hours the next day. Train No 06045 Velankanni-Thiruvananthapuram special fare special train will leave Velankanni at 22.10 hours on Thursdays, August 30 and Septemeber 6