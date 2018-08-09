Home Cities Kochi

Special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during Onam, Velankanni Church feast  

To cope with the rush of passengers during Onam and the Velankanni Church annual feast, the following special trains have been introduced with advance reservations from Wednesday.

Published: 09th August 2018 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To cope with the rush of passengers during Onam and the Velankanni Church annual feast, the following special trains have been introduced with advance reservations from Wednesday.

Onam special trains
Suvidha Special Train from Chennai Central to Ernakulam Junction.
1. Train No 82615 Chennai Central - Ernakulam Junction Suvidha special train will leave Chennai Central at 22.30 hours on August 23 and reach Ernakulam Junction the next day.
2. Train No 06022 Chennai Central- Thiruvananthapuram Central special fare special train will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 15:15 hours on August 23 and reach Chennai Central at 07:45 hours the next day.
3. Train No 06021 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Chennai Central special fare special train will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 19.10 hours on August 22 and reach Chennai Central at 11.45 hours the next day.
4. Train No 06014 Ernakulam Jn - Chennai Central special fare special train will leave Ernakulam Junction at 14.45 hours on August 24 and reach Chennai Central at 04.50 hours the next day.
5. Train No 06047 Chennai Central - Kochuveli special fare special train will leave Chennai Central at 15.00 hours on August 21 and August 27 to reach Kochuveli at 06.45 hours the next day.
6. Train No 06048 Kochuveli-Chennai Central special fare special train will leave Kochuveli at 12.30 hours on August 22 and 28. It will reach Chennai Central at 07.40 hours the next day.
7. Train No 06023 Nagercoil Jn-Mangalore Jn special fare special train via Kollam, Kottayam and Ernakulam Jn will leave Nagercoil Jn at 16.15 hours on August 26 and reach Mangalore Jn at 06.30 hours the next day.
 8. Train No 06024 Mangalore Jn-Nagercoil Jn special fare special train will leave Mangalore Jn at 08.30 hours on August 27 and reach Nagercoil Jn at 22.15 hours the next day.

Velankanni special trains

Train No 06046 Thiruvananthapuram-Velankanni special fare special train will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 15.30 hours on Wednesdays, August 29 and September 5, to reach Velankanni at 03.45 hours the next day.  Train No 06045 Velankanni-Thiruvananthapuram special fare special train will leave Velankanni at 22.10 hours on Thursdays, August 30 and Septemeber 6

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Onam Special trains Velankanni Church Onam special trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects