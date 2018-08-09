Home Cities Kochi

Stern measures to demolish illegal buildings: Kochi Mayor

The failure of the owner to submit documents proving the legitimacy of the building, as demanded by civic officers, led to the Corporation taking such a stringent measure.

KOCHI: Mayor Soumini Jain has called for stern measures to demolish the unauthorised building constructed near the Kerala State Regional Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus stand on the Ernakulam boat jetty premises. In the Corporation Council meeting held here on Wednesday, the Mayor instructed the Corporation secretary to ask the owner of the building to demolish the structure.

The failure of the owner to submit documents proving the legitimacy of the building, as demanded by civic officers, led to the Corporation taking such a stringent measure.“If the owner is not demolishing the building within the stipulated time, the civic authorities must take necessary measures,” said Soumini Jain. The building is situated on land owned by the KSRTC, with the State Water Transport Department (KSWTD) having given the licence to operate a canteen in the building. But as per the Corporation’s assets register, the building is under the ownership of KSWTD while the land is owned by KSRTC.

The Corporation council meeting also discussed emergency patchwork of roads damaged in rain, the delay in issuing building permit due to the introduction of new software, measures taken against illegal road cutting by private telecom companies and unauthorised mobile towers.

Meanwhile, BJP councillors registered strong protest over the breach of protocol during the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind.“It is unfortunate the Mayor was not invited for the reception accorded to the President,” said Syamala Prabhu.

