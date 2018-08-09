Tuning special children for a better life

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Training special children requires an extraordinary dedication and endurance, not to mention the ability to remain calm and to communicate in an effective manner. However, these children tried their hand successfully at an arts programme.

The Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (Spic Macay), has been involved in creating awareness and conducting workshops for students around the world for decades. When Rotary District 3201 wanted to take the training across to special children, Spic Macay Kerala coordinator Unni Warrier and Kochi coordinator Rajmohan Varma worked with Rotary officials Nitya Gopalakrishnan, Meena Viswanathan, Abraham George and others to come up with a three-day programme.

The programme included Sangeet Natak Academy’s Bismillah Khan Awardee, decorated mural painting artist and creative genius K R Babu and India’s top traditional clay model artist R Meyar. The students overwhelmed their gurus and the coordinators with not just hand-eye coordination and patience but with creativity of a high order. Mithram Special School, Arakunnam, near Mulanthurathy,where the training is being held at the close of the first phase in Kochi on August 6, 7 and 8, is witness to few children even staying back on August 7 to avoid the traffic strike.

Wilson Kunju, president of Rotary Greater Cochin, said district governor A V Pathy’s focus on support for improvement of the lives of special children has given wonderful results and was worth the effort.

The programme saw around 200 students in Kochi take part.