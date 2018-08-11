Home Cities Kochi

Creating doodle souvenirs

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Doodling may be a pass time for many, but for Anina Elizabeth Jacob doodling is a passion. Her themes always differ as she takes thoughts, wishes, dreams and hopes, and turns them into beautiful doodles that you can touch and feel and also gift to your loved ones. An architect-turned-illustrator, Anina was always interested in doodling from her school days. She recalls, “I always preferred handmade gifts rather than those bought from stores. And I began doodling in high school during one of my boring Chemistry classes.”

It has been a year since Anina became a doodle artist. She started doodling in her notebook. “I saw that a lot of people prefer products which are handmade,” she says. “This is what inspired me to create something which people can gift their family and friends.

So, I started making doodle badges and notebooks. My friends appreciated them and then I started commercialising my products.” Not only this, she also makes little storybooks with doodles for people, based on the themes instructed by her customers. This doodle artist has made more than 200 doodles in the form of cards, badges and notebooks. The designs and the words used by her in the doodle is based in various themes. She doesn’t follow any rules while doing doodles. 

She says, “I get the ideas for my doodles mostly from the people around me and also based on the event such as wedding, birthdays or other special occasions. I note it down and then create doodles based on it.”
Anina is popular on Instagram and Facebook through her page ‘doodleholic’ where she has been selling her products. She says, “I get my orders mostly through my Instagram page. Mostly, people tell me what designs they want.” Currently, Anina is working with Toonz Media Group. 

