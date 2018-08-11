Demand for water tankers and bottles across Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With a potable water crisis looming over the city due to flash floods at Periyar, there has already been an increase in demand for water tankers and bottled water reported across the city.

READ | Aluva pump house toil hard to ensure water for all

“There’s been a definite increase in orders for water tankers in the city in the past two days. Apartments and offices that usually order one or two tankers a day are now ordering around three and four,” said Ali of Green Aqua Supplies, based out of Edappally.

READ | Kerala rains: Water woes mount in Kochi

Though there is a steady rise in demand, the prices on an average have remained stable with a 6,000-litre tanker costing near Rs 1,000-1,100. Ali says since the sourcing points for water in the city has remained fairly unaffected, we would be able to meet the expected rise in demand for the next few days.

Bottle drinking water agencies also paint a similar story with a steep rise in enquiries in the past few days. Prajul Satheesh of Prism Agencies based out of Irumbanam says that with the pumping of water from Periyar set to resume fully, we expect the situation is going to flatten out in the coming .