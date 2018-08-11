Home Cities Kochi

Flooding Chengalthodu canal: Locals cry foul over CIAL’s embankment wall

According to the local residents, the embankment wall put up by CIAL is restricting the natural flow of the canal that feeds on the Periyar river and this was causing water logging in the area.

Published: 11th August 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) is being held responsible for the flooding of Chengalthodu Canal which affects more than 250 families each time the Periyar river sees above average water flow.

According to the local residents, the embankment wall put up by CIAL is restricting the natural flow of the canal that feeds on the Periyar river and this was causing water logging in the area. The wall was rebuilt after it was partially destroyed during heavy floods that hit the area in 2013. 


“CIAL has sealed the area off, restricting the water flow in the area. A slight increase in water levels causes the entire area and even the airport to flood,” says Vineetha Dileep, councilor, Angamaly Municipality.

TAGS
CIAL Chengalthodu Canal Kerala floods

