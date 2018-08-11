Home Cities Kochi

Kerala rains: People still unwilling to leave their homes in parts of Ernakulam

Rescue teams are facing a major hurdle in many of the flood-prone areas as most of the people do not want to move out of their homes leaving behind cattle and poultry.

Published: 11th August 2018 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

(EPS | Vincent Pulickal)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rescue teams are facing a major hurdle in many of the flood-prone areas as most of the people do not want to move out of their homes leaving behind cattle and poultry. Right from Thursday, panchayat authorities have been facing tough resistance from people in many areas in North Paravur where evacuation is being done on a massive scale.

“People don’t want to shift to relief camps. We need to really convince them about the need to move out explaining the dangers of rising water level,” said Suresh M, a local rescue volunteer. “From morning, we have been shifting people from different places in Puthenvelikkara,” he said.

Babitha Dileep, member of Thekkumppuram, one of the worst-affected wards in  Chendamangalam, said the panchayat had directed 22 families to shift to a nearby relief camp. “We have already shifted 13 families and the rest are taking their time to wait till the water enters their house,” she said. “We have been asking the people to move to safe spots as all canals and small tributaries in the region are overflowing,” said Chennamangalam panchayat vice-president Nidhi Stalin.

“We have identified five to six high-risk spots from where over 35 families have to be shifted. Five relief camps have been set up for the purpose,” she said.

Almost all political parties have formed rescue teams to help the district administration in providing man power support for evacuation and supply of relief materials in camps.

Kerala rains Kerala floods

