When supermodels scorched the ramp

The show, organised by Espanio events, was held on Thursday at Le Meridien from 10.30 am to 11 in the night

Actress Navya Nair walks the ramp at the Indian Fashion League Season 3 in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a one of its kind fashion event in the country, as many as 120 supermodels, 60 of them married, walked the ramp in the third season of The Indian Fashion League, giving a visual treat to fashion lovers in the city. The show, organised by Espanio events, was held on Thursday at Le Meridien from 10.30 am to 11 in the night. The event kicked off with the ‘Mrs Models’ round titled Shradha, where the married models walked the ramp to encourage the handloom sector. The round was also aimed at giving a platform for married women to showcase their talents.

The women wore a variety of attractive handloom sarees, including kalamkaari, Kashmiri aari, Kerala saree, Banarasee saree and much more. The team represented the traditional textile culture of all states of India. This segment was initiated by Mrs Kerala Sajna Salim. The costumes were handpicked by the Dubai-settled Beema Benazir. “This will be a boost to our handloom sector and I am glad all these lady models volunteered for the show. This is an ode to encourage women and respect handloom weavers,” she said after the models completed their ramp walk. She added the models, who are all working in different places, walked their dream on the stage. 

More than 20 fashion designers presented their latest designs in the fashion league. Both men and women walked the ramp showcasing the latest fashion trends, modern and traditional. Popular personalities including actresses Isha Talwar, Navya Nair, Neha Saxena, Shamna Kasim, Jewel Mary, Mrs Kerala Sajna Salim and Seetha Lakshmi were part of the show.

 Dubai-based fashion store Sajaa’s Co is the title sponsor of the Indian Fashion League. The sponsorship of Coral Group and Hantex under Kerala government was an encouragement to handloom sector. 
Renowned designer Vahbiz Mehta directed the show. Famous fashion choreographers Karan Raman, M S Sreedhar partnered with the event. 

