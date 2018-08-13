Home Cities Kochi

A collection made with passion and handmade objects

A collection made with passion and handmade objects

Published: 13th August 2018 10:26 PM

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: When it comes to trend, nothing really beats handmade objects. This is exactly what prompted Sreejith Surendran and Uthara Harshan to create Babuska, a line of handmade wood and resin jewellery.
The collections, from pretty pendants to elegant earrings, are inspired by nature and aptly encapsulates the beauty of the landscape.

The students of College of Architecture, Trivandrum, the duo decided to pursue their creative passion which they channelled towards the making of statement accessories from colourful synthetic opal resin and teak wood. The two materials beautifully fuse together forming transparent and glossy pendants that would go well with any outfit.

It all began as a hobby but when people began seeking out for the pieces, the duo decided to merchandise it. “Both Uthara and I had a passion for creating jewellery and handmade ones hold a special place as it has an intimate feel. That’s one reason why we decided to make handmade pendants using wood and resin,” said Sreejith.

While many Babuska pieces encapsulate the gorgeous blue and green hues, others are rainbow coloured. “We usually use polymer type resin, which is a kind of hard polymer. Normal resin takes about 24 hours to harden but the pendants made by polymer type take just 30 minutes,” he said. Whether it is dreamcatchers or handmade beads, Babuska has an enviable collection and has already earned a clientele. 

The brand also has an online store, started a few months back. They also make handmade willow hoop, that is traditionally hung on cradles. “We customise dreamcatchers for which we use different kinds of feathers and embellishments. Not only this, we also customise teal concha pendants,” Sreejith adds.
The collections will be put on display at Olam Flea Market held at Trivandrum Golf Club.

