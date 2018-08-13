Home Cities Kochi

Celebrate Onam with Kudumbashree online bazaar

 The Kudumbashree Mission has decided to expand the product range in its online bazaar during Onam season. The online bazaar was started around 6 six months ago.

Published: 13th August 2018 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Looking to buy Onam products? Then head to ‘www.kudumbashreebazaar.com.’ The online bazaar launched by Kudumbashree promises to line up a number of products for Onam shopping. The goods will be supplied at the customer’s doorstep. The Kudumbashree Mission has decided to widen the product range in its online bazaar during the Onam season.

Rejeena T M, a district coordinator of Kudumbashree District Mission said the online sale was getting a good response. The online bazaar was started around 6 six months ago. “During Onam, we will be adding a number of Onam-related products. Currently, we have around 25 products manufactured by Kudumbashree units. We ensure the quality of each product sold online and are receiving good response from customers. Several people are buying products through our websites,” Rejeena said.

For delivering the products, Kudumbshree has tied-up with the Postal Department. Regina said the tie-up with the department will ensure the products are delivered at the buyer’s doorstep. On the ‘online shelves’ are groceries, personal care products, home décor items, garments, jewellery, household goods, bakery and soft drinks, housekeeping and cleaning equipment and health products.

Kudumbashree fest begins

Samrudhi 2018 – an Onam trade fair – began at Marine Drive in Kochi on Wednesday. At the fair, there will be an agri-fest, a food fest and a tribal fest. The products manufactured by around 4000 micro-enterprises are being be showcased at the fest which concludes on August 13.

Supermarket in district soon

Kudumbashree will soon start a supermarket in Ernakulam district. At present, two places in Piravom and Kolenchery are selected for the operation. Based on the report, one of the locations will be selected for the supermarket.  “We are looking to start the supermarket in Ernakulam within two months. There will be nine employees there,” Rejeena said. The state government has asked the Kudumbashree Mission to start the supermarket without crossing an expenditure of `20 lakh. Kudumbashree Mission is looking for the support of Local Self-Governing bodies for providing infrastructure for the supermarket.

