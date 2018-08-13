Continuing rain, flood take a toll on Kerala tourism industry

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The tourism industry has taken the worst hit from the continuous rain and flood-like situation prevailing across Central Kerala. With tourist flow to Munnar regulated, Nehru Trophy boat race postponed, hotels and tour operators are getting numerous cancellations in the past two days.

Jose Pradeep, Joint Secretary, Kerala Tourism Mart (KTM), said August is the month when tourist arrival commences. "Ever since the flooding started at Kuttanad, we are getting numerous cancellations. Worst affected was from the postponing of Nehru Trophy boat race event. We had a number of foreign bookings for the event. All have been cancelled in the past 48 hours. The tourism industry will be worst affected from the monsoon," he said.

S Vijayakumar, secretary, DTPC Ernakulam, said a number of tickets were sold by the DTPC. But since the event has been cancelled, foreigners are cancelling the ticket. "We would be refunding the ticket amount. The foreigners plan their tour programme according to the boat race event. Since the event has been cancelled, the tourists have to completely change the schedule or cancel the tour packages," he said.

Continuous rain is affecting Munnar tourism which thrives during the month of August.

Around 70 per cent of tour packages booked in connection with the Neelakurinji blooming has been cancelled. "Due to heavy rain and possible landslides, the foreign tourist is cancelling the tour packages to Munnar," Jose Pradeep said. The tourist arrival to Fort Kochi and Kochi City has come down.