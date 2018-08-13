Home Cities Kochi

Intelligence that enlivens life

Published: 13th August 2018 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: “Thought is everything. We must constantly think about our lives and about the people around us. Thoughts would lead to actions. And selfless actions make one a Karmayogi,” said Sulochana Nalapat, the youngest daughter of poet Nalapat Balamani Amma and V M Nair, late editor and managing director of a regional publication.

Sulochana was one among the prestigious keynote speakers at the self-analytics poster exhibition based on the Bhagavad Gita, conducted by VijnAn VikAs. The research institute, which started functioning in 2003, is registered in Kochi but based in Dubai conducting regular classes and workshops that assimilate the Bhagavad Gita as a life-transformation tool.

VijnAn VikAs focuses towards the application of Bhagavad Gita in 21st-century workplaces. Barring misconceptions that the Bhagavad Gita is a religious text, the exhibition centres on the essence of the Upanishads and the strategies required to imbibe the teachings and values into the minds of children thereby moulding them for life. The exhibition targets higher-secondary and university students, youngsters pursuing professions and young parents.

Spread over a week, the exhibition involves special sessions on Gita intelligence and it’s application to produce long-lasting happiness and sustainable strategies for growth and success. Meera Kalithodi, a teacher, who’s been with VinjAn VikAs for four years vouches for it as a parent. “I can see drastic changes in my children. There is a certain kind of thought process that evolves in their minds once they start absorbing such values,” she said.

The exhibition which began on August 12 will be on till August 19 from 9 am to 9 pm at KKRA 26, Kolatheril Road, Pettah.

