Kannur Airport's Customs all set for commencing operations

KOCHI: With the Kannur Airport (KIAL) opening likely next month, the Customs Department is all set to deploy its personnel at the soon-to-be inaugurated airport. According to Customs authorities, more officers will be stationed at KIAL, compared to the department’s presence in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode airports.

“We will commence operations within a month, before the airport is officially commissioned. We have asked for more personnel to be deployed at the airport. We are looking to get a number of Assistant Commissioners who pass out after training. The Customs units, which come under the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), will be headed by Deputy Commissioner-ranked officer,” said Sumit Kumar, Customs Commissioner.