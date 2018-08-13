Home Cities Kochi

Kannur Airport's Customs all set for commencing operations

According to Customs authorities, more officers will be stationed at KIAL, compared to the department’s presence in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode airports.

Published: 13th August 2018 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Kannur Airport (KIAL) opening likely next month, the Customs Department is all set to deploy its personnel at the soon-to-be inaugurated airport. According to Customs authorities, more officers will be stationed at KIAL, compared to the department’s presence in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode airports.

“We will commence operations within a month, before the airport is officially commissioned. We have asked for more personnel to be deployed at the airport. We are looking to get a number of Assistant Commissioners who pass out after training. The Customs units, which come under the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), will be headed by Deputy Commissioner-ranked officer,” said Sumit Kumar, Customs Commissioner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kannur Airport Customs Department Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless