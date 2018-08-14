Home Cities Kochi

Ease of Living Index: Kerala fails to figure in top 10; Kochi placed 6th in institutional segment

No cities in Kerala figured in the top 10 rank of the first Ease of Living Index released by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Monday.

Published: 14th August 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala-Floods

An aerial view of the flood-hit districts of Kerala (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: No cities in Kerala figured in the top 10 rank of the first Ease of Living Index released by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Monday. The list, which saw Pune, Navi Mumbai and Greater Mumbai clinching the top three spots, was released in Delhi by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
There are some good news for Kerala though.

Kochi figured in the top 10 cities in the institutional category.  According to a government release, Kochi was placed sixth in this category. Navi Mumbai, Tirupati, Karim Nagar, Hyderabad and Bilaspur are the top five ranked cities in the institutional category.
From Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi participated in the survey conducted in 111 cities in the country.

In addition to institutional category, the survey also ranked cities in other three factors viz., social, economic and physical. In these three categories, no cities from Kerala found a place in the first 10.
while Tirupati topped in the economic category, Chandigarh and Greater Mumbai topped in economic and physical categories respectively.

Evaluation of cities has been done on a 100-point scale across the 78 indicators with the institutional and social pillars carrying 25 points each, five points for the pillar on economic and 45 points for the physical pillar.

The whole exercise is being carried out on a mass scale and began with a National Orientation Workshop to orient city officials on assessment framework. It was followed by 33 state-level workshops spread across all 36 states and Union Territories.

