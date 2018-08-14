Home Cities Kochi

Kerala Flood’s aftermath: Clean-up drive of homes, public places today

The Health Department and Suchitwa Mission have devised an action plan to clean up the soiled houses and public places and the cleaning drive will be undertaken with the assistance of welfare groups.

Published: 14th August 2018 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala-Floods

An aerial view of the flood-hit districts of Kerala (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration on Tuesday will undertake a cleaning drive of public places and houses soiled by mud and dirt from the Periyar during the recent floods. Separately, the review meeting  at the Aluva Taluk office on Monday decided to fast-track the distribution of  relief funds to the flood-hit.
The Health Department and Suchitwa Mission have devised an action plan to clean up the soiled houses and public places and the cleaning drive will be undertaken with the assistance of welfare groups and residents.

Anbodu Kochi, NSS and the Nehru Youth Centre have promised assistance to the cleaning drive. The wells ruined in the recent deluge will be drained and chlorinated. Similarly, the houses will be sanitised.
District Collector K Mohammed Y Safeerulla has suggested pressure jets be used to clean up the residences. Similarly, canals and drainages will be cleaned. The cleaning programme will be carefully monitored, Safeerulla said .

ALSO READ | Kerala floods: Worry lines erase as Idukki dam water level recedes

According to the Collector, the district administration will assess the extent of the destruction caused by the floods soon. Steps will be initiated to repair the damaged houses and provide compensation to the public.

The families which lost clothes, utensils and other gadgets will each receive `3,800 as compensation. Tahsildars have been instructed to ensure the  compensation to the affected families is paid within seven days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
kERALA RAINS Kerala flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener