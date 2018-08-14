Kerala Flood’s aftermath: Clean-up drive of homes, public places today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration on Tuesday will undertake a cleaning drive of public places and houses soiled by mud and dirt from the Periyar during the recent floods. Separately, the review meeting at the Aluva Taluk office on Monday decided to fast-track the distribution of relief funds to the flood-hit.

The Health Department and Suchitwa Mission have devised an action plan to clean up the soiled houses and public places and the cleaning drive will be undertaken with the assistance of welfare groups and residents.

Anbodu Kochi, NSS and the Nehru Youth Centre have promised assistance to the cleaning drive. The wells ruined in the recent deluge will be drained and chlorinated. Similarly, the houses will be sanitised.

District Collector K Mohammed Y Safeerulla has suggested pressure jets be used to clean up the residences. Similarly, canals and drainages will be cleaned. The cleaning programme will be carefully monitored, Safeerulla said .

According to the Collector, the district administration will assess the extent of the destruction caused by the floods soon. Steps will be initiated to repair the damaged houses and provide compensation to the public.

The families which lost clothes, utensils and other gadgets will each receive `3,800 as compensation. Tahsildars have been instructed to ensure the compensation to the affected families is paid within seven days.