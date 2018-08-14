Home Cities Kochi

The IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE) to showcase Maker Village startups’ products before industry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE) will offer a platform for Maker Village startups to showcase their products before industry, Vijay Menon, global executive director, TiE , said here on Monday. He said this after undertaking a visit to the Maker Village at Kalamassery along with TiE Kerala president M S A Kumar.

 Kumar said TiE decided to come up with such an initiative after drawing  inspiration from the success of  ‘TiE Santhai’, an innovative event held  as part of the Annual Conference of  ‘TiE Tamilnadu’ in 2017.
TiE Global is a non-profit venture devoted to entrepreneurs in all industries, at all stages, from incubation, throughout the entrepreneurial lifecycle.

With a global reach and a local focus, the heart of TiE efforts lies in its five foundational programmes, – Mentoring, Networking, Education, Funding, and Incubation. The idea was propounded by  Vijay Menon when he saw various products of the Maker Village, said Kumar.

“A decision  in this regard will be taken after consultations with the Kerala representatives of TiE,” he said.

If things go as per plan, the facility will be provided at TiECON, the annual conference of TiE Kerala, Kumar said.

“This will give the startups not only an opportunity to showcase their products but will also help entrepreneurs who are looking forward to enter the next level of entrepreneurship,” he said.
Terming this an excellent opportunity, Prasad Balakrishnan Nair, CEO, Maker Village, said  it will guide entrepreneurs looking  to enter the market for commerce  in the best possible way.

“Not just that, it will immensely boost the investment rate if we could identify and pinpoint where exactly the trade opportunity lies,” he said.  Currently, TiE has the facility to offer expert technical support and the TiE representatives who visited Maker Village in July had all possible help in this regard.

