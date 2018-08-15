Customs Preventive Commissionerate felicitates Customs officers in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Customs Preventive Commissionerate, Kochi, felicitated three customs officers on Tuesday who saved the lives of fishermen involved in a mid-sea accident off Kozhikode coast.

Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar awarded bravery certificates to Senior Deckhand K K Ajay Ghosh and Seamen T P Jigil and T P Vaishnav working with the marine unit of Customs Preventive stationed at Beypore in Kozhikode. The award was presented as part of the Independence Day celebration.

The fishermen had fallen into sea when their boat capsized at 11 pm on July 30. They got entangled in fishing net which fell over them and were struggling to survive when the officers arrived at the scene. Initially, life buoys were provided to help the drowning fishermen. But when that attempts turned futile, officers jumped into the water. Battling strong current and darkness, the officers pulled out the fishermen to safety.

Various competition as part of Independence Day was also organised on Tuesday. Students from various schools in the city participated in the event. Bhavan's Vidya Mandir, Girinagar and Campion School, Edappally were the overall champions. Customs Commissioner gave away prizes to the winners.