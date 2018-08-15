Piece of concrete from Kochi Metro pillar falls on vehicle

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A major tragedy was averted on Tuesday evening at Lissie Junction after a piece of concrete fell from Pillar No: 613 of the Kochi Metro. The small, brick-sized piece of concrete fell on the top of an autorickshaw which was coming from SRM Road. There were three passengers inside the auto. Some of the blocks directly hit the road.

"There was a loud noise and I was wondering what was happening. The top sheet of the auto rickshaw was nearly torn," said Joy, the driver of the autorickshaw. Meanwhile, Rajesh, who was going to Aluva on his bike said he had a narrow escape from the concrete layer that hit hard just in front of his bike. "I suddenly applied the brake. Otherwise, it would have fallen on my head," said Rajesh.

Report sought

Meanwhile, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) official spokesperson said they had already sought a report from DMRC. " A piece of concrete has fallen from the expansion joint of the pillars near Lissie Station. We have already asked for a report from DMRC, the implementing agency regarding the incident. Further steps will be taken after getting the report," said the spokesperson.

Structure not affected

When asked about the incident, the DMRC officer said their staff had already visited the site and inspected the pillar. "A piece of cement plastering has fallen from the expansion joint of the twin pillar (Station Pillar No 613 near Lissie Metro station. The expansion joint of this twin pillar is filled with thermocol from the bottom of the twin pier up to the upper edge. Cement plastering on top of the expansion joint has fallen down," said the officer.

He said the joint is no way supporting the pillars and the structure strength is excellent. "A team of DMRC engineers inspected the site and was satisfied with the condition of the pier," he added.