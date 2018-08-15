Home Cities Kochi

Piece of concrete from Kochi Metro pillar falls on vehicle

KMRL has sought a report from DMRC, the implementing agency, regarding the incident

Published: 15th August 2018 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Auto driver Joy picking up the piece of concrete that fell from the Kochi Metro rail pillar near the Lisie metro station on Tuesday evening | A SANESH

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A major tragedy was averted on Tuesday evening at Lissie Junction after a piece of concrete fell from Pillar No: 613 of the Kochi Metro. The small, brick-sized piece of concrete fell on the top of an autorickshaw which was coming from SRM Road. There were three passengers inside the auto. Some of the blocks directly hit the road.

"There was a loud noise and I was wondering what was happening. The top sheet of the auto rickshaw was nearly torn," said Joy, the driver of the autorickshaw. Meanwhile, Rajesh, who was going to Aluva on his bike said he had a narrow escape from the concrete layer that hit hard just in front of his bike. "I suddenly applied the brake. Otherwise, it would have fallen on my head," said Rajesh.

Report sought

Meanwhile, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) official spokesperson said they had already sought a report from DMRC. " A piece of concrete has fallen from the expansion joint of the pillars near Lissie Station. We have already asked for a report from DMRC, the implementing agency regarding the incident. Further steps will be taken after getting the report," said the spokesperson.

Structure not affected

When asked about the incident, the DMRC officer said their staff had already visited the site and inspected the pillar. "A piece of cement plastering has fallen from the expansion joint of the twin pillar (Station Pillar No 613 near Lissie Metro station. The expansion joint of this twin pillar is filled with thermocol from the bottom of the twin pier up to the upper edge. Cement plastering on top of the expansion joint has fallen down," said the officer.

He said the joint is no way supporting the pillars and the structure strength is excellent. "A team of DMRC engineers inspected the site and was satisfied with the condition of the pier," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss