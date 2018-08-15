Unarvu 2018 to start tomorrow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The exhibition of products by manufacturing units that started utilising self-employment programmes, will be held at Ernakulam District Collectorate on Thursday. The exhibition, named as Unarvu 2018 is being held inside the compound of District Collectorate in Kakkanad. The event will end on August 18.

Entrepreneurs who have utilised self-employment programmes as part of Employment Exchange will be showcasing their manufactured products. Thrikakkara Municipal Chairperson M T Omana will launch the sale.

The event will be inaugurated by Thrikakkara MLA P T Thomas and District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla will release a souvenir as part of the event. Other political and social leaders will also attend the function.

The National Employment Service department launched various self-employment schemes in the district recently. Financial aids and loans were provided to promote self-employment.

Such self-employment programmes were launched as the Employment Exchange was unable to provide jobs to all registered people.